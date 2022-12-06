Bleach Is Nailing Its Take on Unohana's Big Arc

Bleach's Thousand Year Blood War has done an adept job at juggling the countless characters that make up the Soul Society, but one Shinigami, in particular, had a lot of the spotlight when it came to the latest episode of the anime adaptation. Unohana has remained a powerful figure within the ranks of the Soul Reaper collective, and it seems that she has quite a bit in common with the loose cannon known as Kenpachi than many fans might have originally thought.

Along with the return of Ichigo Kurosaki and his fellow Shinigami in Bleach's anime adaptation, so to have we see Studio PIerrot, the animation house responsible for the initial seasons, make a comeback. With the studio not missing a beat in returning to the Soul Society, it's clear that they've evolved in bringing the fight against the Wandenreich to the small screen. Following the black eye that the Shinigami received via the Sternritter's assault on their headquarters, the Soul Reapers have decided to take drastic action in helping Kenpachi become stronger. Throughout the episode run of Bleach's anime, Kenpachi has been a powerhouse of epic proportions, though has never been able to unleash a Bankai, which is a fact that Unohana might be looking to change.

Thousand Year Unohana

Twitter Users have been taking to social media to admire how Studio Pierrot has been able to capture the intensity of Unohana in her battle against Kenapchia, with Bleach revealing that not only was she a member of the original thirteen captains that helped forge Soul Society, but was more like Kenpachi than many had anticipated:

Anime's color design creates the scariest Unohana to ever exist.

In other's she's just scary and malicious.

In anime that's a soulless monster ready you'd never want to come across. pic.twitter.com/NisHEgmIK0 — ~𝙁𝙖𝙣𝙞~ 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝘿𝙧𝙤𝙥🩸 (@FAAAAAAAAANI_) December 5, 2022

Bleach anime adapted this scene perfectly 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/FDpbAtVI7M — Pride (@PridefuISin) December 5, 2022

Unohana having a similar background to Kenpachi might throw many for a loop, especially when it comes to the ferocity of the battle that the two have begun in this latest installment. Ironically enough, this recent episode also revealed that the reasoning behind why Kenpachi never used his Bankai was partly due to the higher-ups of the Soul Society worrying that should he learn this technique, he might one day use it against them. With Kenpachi and Unohana's fight hinting that one of the combatants might not make it out of the conflict alive, the Blood War continues to live up to its name.

Who do you think will win in this battle between two of Soul Society's most brutal warriors? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Soul Society.