Anime's Top Creators Are Hyping Halloween With Spooky Art
A slew of anime's best creators are hyping up Halloween this year with some seriously spooky artwork.
It is that time of the year again! The end of October has come, and that means Halloween is here. The holiday is already bringing all the sweets to the yard as people across the world are gearing up in costume. And for some of anime's top creators, they are hyping Halloween with some special artwork.
As you can see in the slides below, a number of the anime industry's top series have come together in tribute. From Bleach to Oshi no Ko and My Hero Academia, Halloween has brought our favorite creators together. So if you want to take a peak at these holiday sketches, be our guest!
Of course, Japan is not the only country embracing anime for Halloween. A number of celebrities in America have also shown off their anime looks. From Megan Thee Stallion to UFC star Max Holloway, anime is getting its due tonight, so be on the lookout for anime looks in your neighborhood!
What do you make of the anime industry's Halloween tributes? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!
A Halloween Haunt
ハロウィン pic.twitter.com/oRKRQZ9yyt— 山本崇一朗.高木19ﾂﾊﾞｷ8将棋14 (@udon0531) October 30, 2023
Knock Knock
Poke-Party
トリックオアトリート👻
これまでの #ポケピーストーリー はこちらからチェックしてね👀 https://t.co/64wegfNxYc #ポケピース pic.twitter.com/Uyylr2eYkz— 【公式】ポケモン情報局 (@poke_times) October 30, 2023
Bungo Stray Wolf
Bungou Stray Dogs Anime Halloween Illustration. pic.twitter.com/uApvDZR8Ws— Anime News And Facts (@AniNewsAndFacts) October 31, 2023
Classroom of Horrors
"Classroom of the Elite" Halloween visual. pic.twitter.com/AD5cHmC28A— Anime News And Facts (@AniNewsAndFacts) October 31, 2023
Studio Spooky
New MHA Halloween illustration from studio bones! pic.twitter.com/qTjHlhOb1C— ever (@DabisPoleDance) October 31, 2023
Oshi Is At It Again
【Halloween Visual】
【OSHI NO KO】Anime
✨More: https://t.co/XjoTQJWk2v pic.twitter.com/cZ6Dhr1Fbx— AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) October 31, 2023
My Hero Come to Life
🎃🍭🍬🍫🍪🎃 pic.twitter.com/Y3nIYfmy3Z— 森島 範子 (@noriko_mrsm) October 31, 2023
Dress Away
My Dress-up Darling Halloween Artwork. pic.twitter.com/5SgGWovneA— Anime News And Facts (@AniNewsAndFacts) October 30, 2023
Bleach Is Back
