Bleach Cosplay Electrifies With Candice

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War introduced new Quincy foes with the start of the new anime's run last Fall, and one awesome cosplay is helping to highlight the electrifying standout of the Bambis group with Candice Catnipp! Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War kicked off the anime adaptation of the final arc of Tite Kubo's original Bleach manga series last year, and it meant that fans of the anime finally got to see many of the characters in action that they had waited over a decade for. This included many of the fan favorite Quincies fans wanted to see in motion.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War introduced fans to the Bambis, a group of powerful Quincies led by Bambietta Basterbine, but it wasn't until Part 2 that any of them got into real fights against the Soul Reapers. It was over the Summer that fans got to see what kind of powers these villains were actually capable of using, and Candice Catnipp revealed that her "T" designation meant she was capable of electricity powers. It's this electricity that artist f.f_plankton on TikTok brings to life through equally as electric cosplay. Check it out:

What to Know for Bleach: TYBW Part 3

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 wrapped up its run earlier this Summer, but thankfully the anime confirmed that a new wave of episodes is already in the works for a release next year. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 – The Conflict has yet to confirm a concrete release date, but it will be tackling the next wave of fights between the Quincies and Soul Reapers now that Yhwach has made his way to the Royal Palace. With four cours of episodes planned for the new anime, this also means we're now halfway through.

You can now catch up with everything that's happened in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War's first two parts ahead of Part 3's release next year now streaming on Hulu in the United States (and Disney+ in international territories) with both English subtitles and English dubbed releases available. The entire original Bleach anime run is also available to stream with Hulu if you wanted to re-experience more of Ichigo's journey from the beginning.

Where does Candice rank among your favorite members of the Bambis? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War in the comments!