Bleach Cosplay Fires It Off With Kukaku

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War might currently be on break for the anime until it returns with Part 3 of its episodes next year, but one awesome cosplay is helping to keep the fires lit with Kukaku Shiba! Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War returned earlier this Summer with the second wave of episodes showing off more of the fights between the Soul Reapers and Quincies, and with it demonstrated all kinds of new abilities and power ups from new and returning faces. All the while, Ichigo Kurosaki and the others have been waiting to make their way to the Royal Palace for the true final battle.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War helped to set this in motion with help from the Shiba clan in a rather indirect manner. Kukaku Shiba made her full return to the anime to help Ichigo one last time during the first part of the episodes last Fall, but that technology to reach the different regions is ultimately what helped Kisuke Urahara help Ichigo and the others get to the Royal Palace. So while she's not directly involved, an awesome cosplay from artist mimisemaan on TikTok is helping to remind fans of her impact. Check it out:

How to Catch Up Before Bleach: TYBW Part 3

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 has been confirmed to be in the works for a release some time in 2024. Carrying the subtitle of "The Conflict," the new episodes have yet to confirm a concrete release date or window as of the time of this writing. The anime will be picking up right where it left off with the final battles between the Soul Reapers and Quincies within the Royal Palace territory, so it's only a matter of time before the anime introduces the final slate of power ups and abilities that fans of the manga have been waiting to see in action.

With it hitting next year, it's the perfect time to catch up with everything from the first two batches of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War now streaming on Hulu (and on Disney+ in international territories). Along with the new anime series, the entire run of the original Bleach anime is streaming with Hulu as well if you wanted to take the time and catch up with every single thing that happened before it all comes to an end.

Where does Kukaku fit among your favorite Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War characters? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!