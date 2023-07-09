Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Gets Dicey With a Seductive Death

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is now back in action with the highly anticipated second cour of episodes for the new anime this Summer, and the first episode for Part 2 has already pushed the envelope and got dicey with a surprisingly seductive death! Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War spent the first part of the final arc from Tite Kubo's original Bleach manga revealing just how powerful each member of the Quincies' Sternritter forces were compared to the Soul Reapers. But the ones shown were only a few of the distinct personalities we'll see in action over the rest of the arc.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 14 set the stage for the final battle between the Soul Reapers and Sternritter by sharing a new glimpse of the various Wandenreich forces, and the one that got some surprising attention was Bambietta Basterbine. Angered over the fact that Yhwach named a new successor that she didn't agree with, she ended up enacting a rather brutal kill and took fans by surprise by how outwardly seductive the death seemed overall as she needed to undress herself a bit to do so.

Bleach: Bambietta's Seductive Kill Explained

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 14 sees Yhwach introduce Uryu Ishida as his next major successor due to Uryu being the last surviving Quincy, and naturally Bambietta is one of the Quincies who was frustrated by this idea. Inviting a man over to her chamber in order to blow off steam, the male Quincy thinks it's something else altogether before it's quickly revealed that all Bambietta wanted to do was kill off a "hot guy." It's explained by her comrades that this is Bambietta's habit when she's angry, but fans were surprised to see such a kill overall.

There was a debate as to "how far" the two might have gotten before the kill, but it's clear by the content of the original Bleach manga (Chapter 544) and the anime adaptation that the male in particular did not get fully unclothed before he was killed. It was a seductive moment where Bambietta lured him to his death, and that makes her even more dangerous for the fights in the anime to come.

What did you think of this seductive kill from one of the Sternritter in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War's newest episode? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!