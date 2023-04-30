Bleach Cosplay Hypes Rukia's Part 2 Anime Return

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War took over the world when the Bleach anime made its big comeback to screens last year, and one awesome Rukia Kuchiki cosplay is hyping up the fighter's big return to screens along with Part 2 of the anime coming later this year! Bleach's big comeback to anime to properly adapt the final arc of Tite Kubo's original Bleach manga was the most anticipated anime return of 2022 overall, and that's why fans are eagerly anticipating to see what could come next for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War when Part 2 hits this Summer.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 is currently scheduled to premiere some time this July as part of the upcoming new wave of releases for the Summer 2023 anime season, and if the first cour was anything to go by, fans will see Rukia and the others taking on all sorts of tough fights. Artist yayaizen is gearing up for Rukia's big takeover this Summer with a pitch perfect cosplay on TikTok that helps to highlight one of Rukia's best moments in the Bleach anime overall! Check it out:

How to Watch Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War first premiered its new episodes last year, so if you wanted to catch up with everything that's happened so far in both the new series and the original anime adaptation's run from years ago, you can now find Bleach's anime streaming with Hulu (and on Disney+ in international territories). Rukia was only one of the fan favorite fighters that made their return to Bleach with the new anime, but there are still many Bleach characters who have yet to make their proper return to form as well.

It's yet to be revealed exactly when Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 will debut its new episodes this July, but Rukia will just be one of the many fan-favorite fighters showing their faces again when the anime's next wave of fights kicks in. With the anime now working its way through Bleach's final arc with its latest episodes, how are you liking it so far? What are you hoping to see in Part 2's episodes this Summer! Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War so far in the comments!