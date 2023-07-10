Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Names Yhwach's Successor

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has kicked off Part 2 of its new anime series with new episodes this Summer, and the premiere for the second cour has shifted the final war into high gear by naming Yhwach's successor! It was teased at the final moments of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 1 that Uryu Ishida was not only approached by the Sternritter forces, but he ultimately agreed to join them in the fight against the Soul Reapers to come. With the newest episode of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War starting this final fight, it's revealed that Uryu's going to have a very important role in what's coming our way next.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 – The Separation premiered its first episode and fully brought Uryu into the Sternritter ranks as he's seemingly followed through with his role as a Quincy, but Yhwach then throws a curveball into things when he announces to the rest of the Wandenreich that Uryu will actually be his successor. As the last surviving Quincy before Yhwach brought the forces back for this final battle, Uryu is the most important Quincy yet and will be by the king's side as things go down.

Bleach: Uryu as Yhwach's Successor Explained

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 14 sees Yhwach declaring Uryu as his successor much to the chagrin of the Sternritter forces who had been fighting alongside their king already. Their support is behind Jugram Haschwalth as the seemed successor before Uryu had joined, and Uryu is just as concerned over why he was chosen so quickly. As Yhwach explains to Uryu (before Uryu ingests Yhwach's blood to become a full member of the ranks and unlock more power), Uryu was chosen as he was the only one to survive the Auschwallen. It seems like a destined role that Uryu is now just fitting into.

Uryu takes these words to heart as he reveals that what he read in his grandfather's journal is backed by Yhwach's words that Soul Reapers and Quincies can never get along, and thus he needs to side with the king in order to end the fight in the episodes to come. It's a major tease over his eventual fight with Ichigo, and now it just remains to be seen what comes of Uryu's new position.

