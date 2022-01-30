Bleach Cosplay Honors Yoruichi’s Best Transformation

One awesome Bleach cosplay is honoring Yoruichi Shihoin’s wildest transformation in the series before its official anime debut later this year! The franchise is getting ready to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of Tite Kubo’s original manga series with a brand new anime adaptation that will finally bring the final arc of the series to life several years after the original anime’s run came to an end, and this means fans will get to reunite with some of their major fan favorites that they had grown attached to with the original series from several years ago but this time in a whole new kind of way.

This means fans will get to see the most visually impressive arc of the series come to life at last, and that includes the fan favorite characters who received new forms, upgrades, and makeovers for the final battle. The most notable of this was Yoruichi, who not only made her grand return with the final arc but with Urahara’s help had debuted the wild Thunder Beast Form that took her Shunpo in an animalistic and violent new direction. Now artist @katsu.u has helped bring this look to life through cosplay on Instagram, and you can check it out below:

Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War is currently scheduled for a release this October as part of the Fall 2022 anime schedule, and Viz Media has licensed the series for an international launch outside of Japan when the new episodes debut. They officially describe the series as such, “Was it all just a coincidence, or was it inevitable? Ichigo Kurosaki gained the powers of a Soul Reaper through a chance encounter. As a Substitute Soul Reaper, Ichigo became caught in the turmoil of the Soul Society, a place where deceased souls gather. But with help from his friends, Ichigo overcame every challenge to become even stronger.

When new Soul Reapers and a new enemy appear in his hometown of Karakura, Ichigo jumps back into the battlefield with his Zanpakuto to help those in need. Meanwhile, the Soul Society is observing a sudden surge in the number of Hollows being destroyed in the World of the Living. They also receive separate reports of residents in the Rukon District having gone missing. Finally, the Seireitei, home of the Soul Reapers, comes under attack by a group calling themselves the Wandenreich.

Led by Yhwach, the father of all Quincies, the Wandenreich declare war against the Soul Reapers with the following message: ‘Five days from now, the Soul Society will be annihilated by the Wandenreich.’ The history and truth kept hidden by the Soul Reapers for a thousand long years is finally brought to light. All things must come to an end—as Ichigo Kurosaki’s final battle begins!”

What do you think? Are you excited for Bleach’s big anime return later this year? What are you most excited to see in the new episodes? Where does Yoruichi’s return rank among your most anticipated of the new series overall? Let us know all of your thoughts on Bleach and everything anime in the comments!