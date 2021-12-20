Bleach Fans Are Excited for Anime’s Comeback After Nearly a Decade

It feels like a lifetime has passed since Bleach ended, and for some fans, that isn’t a huge exaggeration. Kiids who got into the anime before it closed have gone ten years without seeing Ichigo on screen. Thankfully, that is changing at long last as Bleach will return to anime in late 2022. And after the Thousand-Year Blood War arc trailer went live, well – it would put things lightly to say fans got emotional.

And when we say emotional, we mean it. Bleach fans are some of the most loyal out there, and many of them cannot believe the Soul Society is reopening after a decade-long wait.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The whole thing went down over the weekend when Bleach hit up Jump Festa, an annual convention in Japan dedicated to shonen series. It was there Kubo’s series appeared with a fresh trailer that showed off its take on the Thousand-Year Blood War arc. As you can see below, fans are losing their cool over the emotional trailer. And honestly? We’re right there with them!

What do you think of Bleach‘s comeback trailer? How long have you waited for Ichigo to return to TV? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

Painful but True

https://twitter.com/BlackClover_twt/status/1471656967739482116?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

It’s Fate

https://twitter.com/PlatinumEquin0x/status/1473018520988372992?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Patience, Young Ones

https://twitter.com/MosIIey/status/1471409124176977924?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Traveling Far and Wide

https://twitter.com/notcjounin/status/1472147159910948865?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

It’s Real

https://twitter.com/PlatinumEquin0x/status/1472784154186043393?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Take the Prize

https://twitter.com/Bleach_Bae/status/1472334547413045251?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Tears Everywhere

https://twitter.com/kayleemitsuki/status/1472159476140900355?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

He’s Back