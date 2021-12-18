Bleach Releases First Poster for New Anime Return

Bleach is readying for its big anime return with the release of its very first poster! As part of the 20th Anniversary for Tite Kubo’s original manga series, it was officially announced that Bleach would finally be coming back to anime in order to adapt the final arc of the series, Thousand-Year Blood War. This arc never got its proper anime due, and thus fans everywhere are now anxious to see Ichigo Kurosaki and the other classic fan favorite characters in action all over again. Thankfully we got our first look at that with a new poster showing off Ichigo front and center.

As you can see below, the Bleach poster is simple with a fitting orange background. Shades of black and white mix to bring Ichigo to life against the background, and the Soul Reaper looks painfully familiar. His lanky form and hair are undeniable, but Ichigo looks older in this shot, As you can imagine, this resonates with fans since Bleach has been off the air for nearly a decade, and netizens have grown older in their wait for Ichigo’s return.

Now, those days spent waiting are numbered. Ichigo will be coming back to TV next fall, and Bleach‘s October comeback will be one for the books. The show will make its comeback with the Thousand-Year Blood War arc in tow, and this story was the last penned by creator Tite Kubo before the series wrapped. Sadly, the original anime did not get to adapt the arc as it was canceled prematurely, and the Bleach fandom has been vying for a revival ever since.

If you want to catch up on Bleach before the show returns, you can find the classic series over on Hulu and Crunchyroll to start. Viz Media licenses the manga stateside, so Bleach is available entirely in English. You can even read up on the series digitally with help from Viz’s digital vault. You can read the publisher’s official synopsis of Bleach below for more info:

“Ichigo Kurosaki never asked for the ability to see ghosts-he was born with the gift. When his family is attacked by a Hollow-a malevolent lost soul-Ichigo becomes a Soul Reaper, dedicating his life to protecting the innocent and helping the tortured spirits themselves find peace.”

What do you think about Bleach‘s first poster? How hyped are you to check out its anime comeback? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.