Netflix's Blood of Zeus Debuts First Trailer

Powerhouse Animation Studios has teamed up with the Parlapanides brothers to deliver a new take on Greek Mythology with Blood of Zeus, an original Netflix anime that is heading to the streaming service later this month, and now we have the gorgeous first trailer for the anticipated project. Powerhouse is responsible for Netflix's Castlevania series, focusing on hand-drawn animation as opposed to CGI, and that deft touch is all over the new trailer, which starts by revealing the origins of this ancient war between the Giants and the Gods, all stemming from a curse from the Titans. Right in the middle of it all is Heron, who happens to be the illegitimate son of Zeus.

It's sure to be an entertaining spectacle, and you can check out the full trailer in the video above, which also featured the caption "A young hero, an ancient bloodline, and the war of the gods all clash in mythological action animation Blood of Zeus, arriving October 27th."

The project is helmed by Charley and Vlas Parlapanides, and features a talented cast led by Derek Phillips (Heron). It also stars Jason O'Mara (Zeus), Mamie Gummer, Chris Diamantopoulos, Jessica Henwick, Melina Kanakaredes, and Claudia Christian (Hera).

The project was originally titled Gods & Heroes, but the newly minted Blood of Zeus follows Heron, who is a bit of an outcast. He eventually finds out that he's the illegitimate son of Zeus, and he alone holds the power to defeat the demons and evil that are threatening to overtake the Heavens and the Earth, though a vengeful goddess wants to take him out before he can save anything.

You can find the official description for Blood of Zeus below.

"In a brewing war between the gods of Olympus and the titans, Heron, a commoner living on the outskirts of ancient Greece, becomes mankind's best hope of surviving an evil demon army, when he discovers the secrets of his past."

Blood of Zeus hits Netflix on October 27th.

Let us know what you think of the trailer in the comments or by hitting me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!