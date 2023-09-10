New Blue Exorcist Anime Hypes 2024 Release With First Trailer, Poster

Blue Exorcist is coming back with a new anime taking on the Shimane Illuminati Saga in 2024, and has released the first trailer and poster to celebrate! Blue Exorcist wrapped up its previous anime run over a decade ago with the anime's take on the Kyoto Saga, and fans have been waiting for more of the series ever since. With the manga currently in the midst of what looks to be the final battles overall, the Blue Exorcist anime made the surprise announcement last year that it was coming back for a third round of the TV anime series. Now we've finally gotten a good look at what to expect.

During Aniplex Online Fest 2023, it was announced that the Blue Exorcist anime is returning with Blue Exorcist -Shimane Illuminati Saga-. This anime will be adapting volumes 10 through 15 of Kazue Kato's original Blue Exorcist manga series and will feature a returning cast for the new series. Spearheaded by Studio VOLN, a new trailer (which you can check out in the video above) and poster (that you can find below) for the upcoming Blue Exorcist -Shimane Illuminati Saga- have been revealed ahead of its premiere in 2024.

What to Know for Blue Exorcist Season 3

Blue Exorcist -Shimane Illuminati Saga- will be premiering in Japan sometime in January 2024, and will be directed by Daisuke Yoshida for Studio VOLN. The anime will feature a returning voice cast from the first two seasons of the anime and feature film, and will have Toshiya Ohno handling the series composition, Yurie Daito handling the character designs, and Kohta Yamamoto and Hiroyuki Sawano composing the music. The Blue Exorcist anime's second season ended with a completely original arc for the anime's release, so this next batch of episodes might be a bit of a surprise for fans.

The Shimane Illuminati arc is actually the sixth major arc from the Blue Exorcist manga coming a bit after the events of the Kyoto Impure King arc, and runs from Chapters 50 through 64. You can actually catch up with those chapters and the rest of the Blue Exorcist manga with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library if you wanted to get back up to speed before the Blue Exorcist anime returns in full.

