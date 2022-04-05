Blue Exorcist Is Finally Ready to Come Out of Hiatus

If you feel like Blue Exorcist has been away for too long, you’re not the only one. The series went on hiatus last year as its creator began working on a special series, after all. Fans expected the manga to return soon, but it has been a year since the break began. However, it seems a new report wants fans to know Blue Exorcist is finally ready for its comeback.

For those who’ve been waiting on an update, Blue Exorcist has shared it will return to print starting in May 2022. This is slightly after the manga was expected to make its comeback when creator Kazue Kato decided to take a hiatus. Back then, Blue Exorcist was expected to return in April 2022, so its actual return window has been shifted a month.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Blue Exorcist by Kazue Kato is officially resuming its serialization in Issue #6 of Jump SQ, out in May 2022 after an unplanned extension of its hiatus,” WSJ_Manga shared with fans. “The series will be getting the cover for its comeback.”

READ MORE: Blue Exorcist Creator Drops First-Look at New Horror Manga | Blue Exorcist to Enter Extended Hiatus Into 2022

This comeback marks a highlight for fans, and it isn’t hard to see why. It has been nearly a year since Kato inked any new work for the supernatural series. That will end before long, and this notice gives fans time to catch up on Blue Exorcist if need be. Its anime is streaming on Crunchyroll, and its manga can be read online or found in stores courtesy of Viz Media.

Want to know more about Blue Exorcistt? You can check out the series’ official synopsis here: “Assiah, the realm of humans, and Gehenna, the realm of demons. Normally, these two dimensions would never intersect, but the demons are now intruding on the material world.”

What do you think about this manga’s big comeback? Have you been missing the manga since it went on break? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.