New Blue Exorcist Anime Announced

Blue Exorcist has kept out of the limelight for a while now, but it seems the anime is ready to check in on fans at long last. After all, the staff at Shonen Jump just shared some big news about the series. It turns out Blue Exorcist is getting a new anime, and it is not being billed as part of the TV series we already know and love.

As you can see below, Blue Exorcist announced its new anime project this weekend with a little teaser, and it brings Rin Okumura to center stage. With his brother at hand, the duo is shown side by side as they stare down their next anime. And of course, fans are curious as to what this project could be.

After all, Oricon did confirm this new project will not be the third season of the Blue Exorcist anime we know. Instead, it is being called a new animation work, but its story has not been shared with fans. In fact, all we know is that it's happening, so there is a lot of information fans need before they throw their support behind Rin.

At this point, we are not sure what will happen to the original Blue Exorcist series now. The manga is ongoing under Kazue Kato following its launch in April 2009. During that time, Blue Exorcist has created several anime dating back to 2011. And now, it seems Rin is ready to return to television after being MIA since 2017. So if you want to know more about Blue Exorcist ahead of its mysterious comeback, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Raised by Father Fujimoto, a famous exorcist, Rin Okumura never knew his real father. One day a fateful argument with Father Fujimoto forces Rin to face a terrible truth--the blood of the demon lord Satan runs in Rin's veins! Rin swears to defeat Satan, but doing that means entering the mysterious True Cross Academy and becoming an exorcist himself. Can Rin fight demons and keep his infernal bloodline a secret? It won't be easy, especially when drawing his father's sword releases the demonic power within him!"

What do you think about this latest Blue Exorcist update? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.