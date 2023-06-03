Dragon Ball Recruits Blue Exorcist Creator for New Anniversary Art

Blue Exorcist has been hard at work making its way through the intense final battle of the long running manga series with its newest chapters, and now the artist behind Blue Exorcist has been tapped by Dragon Ball for a new entry in the ongoing Dragon Ball 40th Anniversary celebration exhibition project! Akira Toriyama's Dragon Ball will be celebrating its milestone 40th Anniversary with Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine next year, and will be launching a special exhibition honoring the franchise's art over the years. But a special feature of this exhibition has recruited all kinds of Shueisha creators to share their interpretations of the franchise.

The extended exhibition art gallery project for Dragon Ball's 40th Anniversary has been in the works for the last couple of years as Shueisha's various manga artists and creators have been recruited to share their interpretations of the Dragon Ball manga's various covers. Following Black Clover creator Yuki Tabata, the next artist sharing their take on Dragon Ball is Blue Exorcist series creator Kazue Kato (as spotted by @WSJ_manga on Twitter), who will share their cover art in the next issue of Shueisha's Saikyo Jump magazine.

Kazue Kato, mangaka of Blue Exorcist, will be the next artist to participate in the DRAGON BALL Super Gallery Project in next month's Saikyo Jump Issue #8 2023. pic.twitter.com/Rq7XFZkY2c — Shonen Jump News (@WSJ_manga) June 2, 2023

Dragon Ball 40th Anniversary Project Artist Line Up Explained

Dragon Ball's 40th Anniversary will be launching its special exhibition in Japan showing off each of the Dragon Ball manga covers with a major makeover from Shueisha's massive roster of artists. The artists and creators they have recruited for the new project thus far ahead of Blue Exorcist's Kazue Kato break down as such:

Masashi Kishimoto



Tite Kubo



Osamu Akimoto



Ryuhei Tamura



Tatsuki Fujimoto



Koyoharu Gotouge



Shinohara Kenta



Tatsuya Endo



Hiroshi Shiibashi



Mitsutoshi Shimabukuro



Yusei Matsui



Hirohiko Araki



Kyosuke Usuta



Koji Inada



Mikio Ikemoto



Tadatoshi Fujimaki



Akira Amano



Kentaro Yabuki



Hideaki Sorachi



Posuka Demizu



Boichi



Shun Saeki

Yuki Tabata

Blue Exorcist's manga is now working its way through its final battle, and you can keep up with the manga's newest chapters with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library. A new Blue Exorcist anime is now in the works as well, but has yet to reveal a release window or date for the series as of this writing. But what are you hoping to see from Blue Exorcist's creator take on Dragon Ball? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!