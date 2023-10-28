Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga Trailer Released

Blue Exorcist is returning for Season 3 of the anime next year, and fans have gotten a new look at what to expect with a new trailer for the Shimane Illuminati Saga! Blue Exorcist -Shimane Illuminati Saga- will be a brand new anime series making its premiere in 2024, but it's going to be jumping ahead from where the anime's second season came to an end. Since that season ended up featuring its own material different than what came in Kazue Kato's original Blue Exorcist manga, this next season is planning to move beyond some of that season's fallout.

Blue Exorcist -Shimane Illuminati Saga- is going to be a third round of the anime series taking on Volumes 10 through 15 of the original manga series for its adaptation, but it's yet to be revealed whether or not it will be going its own original route once more. It will likely be featuring a returning voice cast, however, and a new opening theme titled "Eye's Sentry" as performed by UVERworld. You can check it out in the newest trailer for Blue Exorcist -Shimane Illuminati Saga- below:

How to Watch Blue Exorcist Season 3

Blue Exorcist -Shimane Illuminati Saga- will be premiering in Japan sometime in January 2024, and will be directed by Daisuke Yoshida for Studio VOLN. The anime will likely feature a returning voice cast from the first two seasons of the anime and feature film, and will have Toshiya Ohno handling the series composition, Yurie Daito handling the character designs, and Kohta Yamamoto and Hiroyuki Sawano composing the music. With this next anime jumping ahead a few arcs, fans are likely going to have some questions.

The Shimane Illuminati arc is actually the sixth major arc from the Blue Exorcist manga coming a bit after the events of the Kyoto Impure King arc (which the second season of the anime tackles loosely), and runs from Chapters 50 through 64. You can actually catch up with those chapters and the rest of the Blue Exorcist manga with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library (with a paid subscription) if you wanted to get back up to speed before the Blue Exorcist anime returns with new episodes next year.

How do you like the newest look at Blue Exorcist's anime comeback?