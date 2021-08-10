Blue Exorcist Creator Drops First-Look at New Horror Manga

✖

Blue Exorcist as a Shonen series might have numerous supernatural elements that helped push its story forward, but the creator of the series, Kazue Kato, is looking to dive into the world of horror completely by adapting a terrifying tale that shook readers to their core. The novel, Eizen Karukaya Kaitan, follows a young woman named Shoko who inherits a small retail store from her aunt but discovers that the shop is plagued with spirits and must now attempt to save her own life while getting to the bottom of the supernatural threats that have been plaguing the location.

Blue Exorcist as a manga series has been continuing the story of Rin Okumura and his twin Yukio, first hitting Weekly Shonen Jump in 2009, with twenty-seven volumes currently being printed and netting two anime series, along with a feature-length film, as a result. While this upcoming manga story doesn't appear to be looking to run for as long as Kato's previous work, it's clear that the mangaka has found her niche when it comes to the world of spirits. The upcoming adaptation will be six chapters and appears to focus on a very different world from the one that Kazue is known for.

Twitter User Manga Mogura shared the details about the upcoming adaptation of Eizen Karukaya Kaitan that will see the creator of Blue Exorcist, diving into a much darker world than the one she is known for in which the story holds several similar characteristics to the Japanese property known as The Grudge:

"Blue Exorcist" creator Kazue Kato will start a manga adaption of the horror novel "Eizen karukaya Kaitan" by Fuyumi Ohno in upcoming Jump SQ issue 10/2021 out Sep 3, 2021 6 chapters in total. Below a new preview illustration. Image © Shueisha, Kazue Kato, Fuyumi Ohno pic.twitter.com/aJD4rl33rX — Manga Mogura RE (@MangaMoguraRE) August 3, 2021

Adapting horror novels into the world of manga isn't anything new to either medium, with horror master Junji Ito recently releasing a terrifying tale that adapted the story of No Longer Human, creating some bold new opportunities for the mangaka to test out their skills.

Are you hyped for this upcoming horror adaptation from the creator of Blue Exorcist? Would you like to see Kato's Shonen series return sooner rather than later?