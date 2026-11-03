Blue Eye Samurai Season 2 Confirms Netflix Release Date With New Teaser – Watch

Blue Eye Samurai is one of the most anticipated franchises coming back to Netflix next year, and now a release date has been set for Season 2 with a new teaser trailer helping to show it all off. Blue Eye Samurai originally made its debut with Netflix in 2023, and quickly became one of the most successful new series premieres with the streamer. Going on to win some big awards that year, it was no surprise to find out that a second season was already in the works.

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Blue Eye Samurai Season 2 previously revealed it was slated to make its worldwide debut with Netflix sometime in January as part of a way to kick off the new year for the streaming service, but a new update from Netflix has now confirmed that the new season will be premiering on January 19th. To celebrate the confirmation of the new season’s release date, Netflix has dropped a new teaser for Blue Eye Samurai Season 2 with some new footage. Check it out in action below.

When Does Blue Eye Samurai Season 2 Come Out on Netflix?

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Blue Eye Samurai Season 2 will be making its worldwide debut with Netflix on January 19th next year, but has yet to confirm how many episodes the new season will be running for. Created by Amber Noizumi and Michael Green, who also serve as writers and executive producers on the series, animation for the series is produced by Blue Spirit. Erwin Stoff serves as an executive producer with Jane Wu as supervising director and producer. Maya Erskine also leads the returning voice cast as Mizu.

Others expected to return from the first season include Brenda Song as Akemi, Darren Barnet as Taigen, Masi Oka as Ringo, and Kenneth Branagh as Abijah Fowler. New additions to the voice cast confirmed for the new season are Jonathan Pryce as Old Violet, Joel Kim Booster as Priest Ando, and Sherry Cola as Kuma. As the teaser suggests, Blue Eye Samurai Season 2 will be heading to London as Mizu seeks out the next phase of her bloody revenge.

What’s Next for Blue Eye Samurai’s Future?

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Blue Eye Samurai Season 2 is the beginning of the end as Netflix has also confirmed that a third and final season of the animated series is now in the works. A release date has naturally not yet been revealed for this final season, but it’s going to serve as the grand finale for Noizumi and Green’s overall story. Outside of the fact that it’s been teased for a release in 2028, the creators told Netflix as such, “From our first episode, we knew how Mizu’s journey would eventually end — we just never knew whether we’d be lucky enough to have the chance to get her there. Well, we got lucky!”

The creators also addressed the three year wait for the second season too, “First, we want to thank all of our viewers for waiting. Your enthusiasm is what energized us and helped us get here,” the creators began. “Rome wasn’t built in a day, and neither were 17th-century London or Edo Japan. The care that every single member of our team poured into researching those worlds, then crafting them brushstroke by brushstroke into breathtaking, moving art is nothing short of a miracle to us.”