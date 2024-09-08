Blue Eye Samurai Wins Best Animated Series Emmy Over X-Men '97, The Simpsons

Blue Eye Samurai has nabbed a major win at the Emmys this year over the likes of X-Men '97, The Simpsons and more! It's been a very strong year for great animated series as there have been many major releases that fans have loved to see in action, and that's made for some very strong competition in the awards space as well. The Television Academy announced their nominations for the 76th Emmy Awards earlier this year, and with it revealed that Blue Eye Samurai would be going up against X-Men '97, The Simpsons, Bob's Burgers, and Scavengers Reign.

Heading into the first night of the 76th Emmys, Blue Eye Samurai already won some big Emmy awards for individual achievements for Character Design, Storyboard, and Production Design, and now it's been announced that Blue Eye Samurai has officially won the Emmy for Outstanding Animated Program over its contemporaries. You can check out the official announcement of the award below to help celebrate Blue Eye Samurai's big win.

2024 Emmys Best Animated Series Nominees

The nominees for the Outstanding Animated Program category at the 76th Emmy Awards this year were as follows:

Blue Eye Samurai – "The Tale of the Ronin and the Bride" – WINNER



Bob's Burgers – "The Amazing Rudy"

Scavengers Reign – "The Signal"

The Simpsons – "Night of the Living Wage"

X-Men '97 – "Remember It"

Blue Eye Samurai previously nabbed the following juried category Emmy Awards wins for Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation:

Character Design Blue Eye Samurai • The Tale of the Ronin and the Bride • Netflix • A Netflix Series / 3 Arts Entertainment and Blue Spirit Productions Brian Kesinger



Brian Kesinger Production Design Blue Eye Samurai • The Tale of the Ronin and the Bride • Netflix • A Netflix Series / 3 Arts Entertainment and Blue Spirit Productions Toby Wilson

Toby Wilson Storyboard Blue Eye Samurai • The Tale of the Ronin and the Bride • Netflix • A Netflix Series / 3 Arts Entertainment and Blue Spirit Productions Ryan O'Loughlin

If you wanted to check out Blue Eye Samurai now that it's currently bigger than ever, you can find the eight episode first season now streaming with Netflix. A new season of the series is currently in production, and Executive Producer and Director Michael Green previously told ComicBook about the now in the works second season with the following update on its progress, "We're excited how it's coming along. It's going great. We have the best team you could ask for working, applying all their talent and experience into doing the impossible again. And more of the impossible, and celebrating what we got good at and trying some really new crazy things too."