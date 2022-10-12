Blue Lock Episode 2 Releases Official Stills

Blue Lock is here, and the sports anime is already drumming up a fanbase with season one. At just one episode in, the series' impressive animation and angle on soccer has won over a number of viewers. And now, we have been given our first look at season one's next episode.

As you can see below, the first stills for episode two are live, and "Monster" is going to heat things up. The photos show Yoichi wide-eyed as he takes in something on the field. Given what we saw in episode one, there is no doubt some of the camp's 300 strikers are gunning for him, and who wouldn't after his tag against Ryosuke last week?

BLUE LOCK EPISODE-2 PREVIEW STILLS pic.twitter.com/6blwtQIVmx — Shonenleaks (@shonenleaks) October 12, 2022

Of course, if you are not caught up on Blue Lock, you can find the series streaming over on Crunchyroll. As for the manga, you can find copies of it digitally or in print courtesy of Kodansha USA. And for those wanting to know more about Blue Lock in light of season one? You can check out the series' official synopsis below:

"After a disastrous defeat at the 2018 World Cup, Japan's team struggles to regroup. But what's mising? An absolute ace striker. The Football Union is hell-bent on creating a striker who hungers for goals and thirsts for victory, so Blue Lock -- a rigorous training ground for 300 of Japan's best and brightest youth players -- is created. To survive this battle royale, the last striker standing will have to out-muscle and out-ego everyone who stands in his way!"

