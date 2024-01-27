Blue Lock: Episode Nagi Stills Released

In the world of sports anime, Blue Lock has skyrocketed in the ranks and has a new look at its upcoming movie.

Blue Lock was able to take the idea of a soccer competition and present it in such a way that the competitors view it as a life or death opportunity. The challenge of the anime adaptation sees some of Japan's best young soccer players given the opportunity to be on Japan's top team vying for the World Cup. Should the competitors fail, they will never have the chance to be a part of the team. Following the success of the first anime season, a new movie is hitting theaters this year in Blue Lock: Episode Nagi.

Blue Lock isn't just one of the biggest sports anime running today, but the original manga was able to make waves by being crowned the highest-selling manga in 2023. Blue Lock's first feature-length film will focus on one of the supporting characters of the popular series, Seishiro Nagi. Set to arrive in Japanese theaters on April 19th, the movie might walk away as one of the highest-earning anime movies if it follows in the footsteps of its manga and television series.

Blue Lock: Episode Nagi New Images

The upcoming Blue Lock movie will feature characters, old and new, that were a part of the anime's first season. Much like the first season of the anime, Episode Nagi is pulling its material from a manga of the same name. While confirmed to arrive in Japan this spring, the feature-length film has yet to be confirmed to hit theaters in North America.

(Photo: Eight Bit)

If you didn't have the chance to catch the first season of Blue Lock's anime adaptation, it's currently available to stream on Crunchyroll. Here's how the streaming service describes the sports anime, "Japan's desire for World Cup glory leads the Japanese Football Association to launch a new rigorous training program to find the national team's next striker. Three hundred high school players are pitted against each other for the position, but only one will come out on top. Who among them will be the striker to usher in a new era of Japanese soccer?"

