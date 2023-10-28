Blue Lock: Episode Nagi Movie Poster Released

Blue Lock wrapped up its highly successful first season earlier this year, and now it's getting fans prepared for its special spin-off movie with a new poster for Blue Lock: Episode Nagi! The anime taking on Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yusuke Nomura's original Blue Lock manga series was one of the most successful sports anime debuts in the last few years, and following the end of the first season it was announced that there were already plans in place to continue the franchise not only with a full second season of the TV anime but a new movie highlighting one of its big standout characters.

Blue Lock: Episode Nagi will be focusing on Seishiro Nagi and Reo Mikage's relationship that got pointed out in the anime's debut season, but this new movie will be winding the clock back to show more of how they met and starting playing together before entering the Blue Lock facility. With Blue Lock: Episode Nagi hitting theaters across Japan next Spring, you can check out the newest poster for the new spin-off movie below.

What to Know for the New Blue Lock Movie

Blue Lock: Episode Nagi is scheduled to release in Japan some time in Spring 2024, but has yet to confirm its international release plans. Featuring a returning Nobunaga Shimazaki as Seishiro Nagi and Yuma Uchida as Reo Mikage alongside more members of the returning staff and cast, the spin-off movie will also introduce Subaru Kimura as Ryo Nameoka, a rival to Nagi and Reo seen in the new movie. If you wanted to catch up before the release of the new movie and Season 2, Blue Lock is now streaming on Crunchyroll.

They tease Blue Lock as such, "After a disastrous defeat at the 2018 World Cup, Japan's team struggles to regroup. But what's missing? An absolute Ace Striker, who can guide them to the win. The Japan Football Union is hell-bent on creating a striker who hungers for goals and thirsts for victory, and who can be the decisive instrument in turning around a losing match...and to do so, they've gathered 300 of Japan's best and brightest youth players. Who will emerge to lead the team...and will they be able to out-muscle and out-ego everyone who stands in their way?"

