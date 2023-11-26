Blue Lock: Episode Nagi Reveals Release Date With Trailer, Poster

Blue Lock is coming back with a brand new movie all about Seishiro Nagi, and Blue Lock: Episode Nagi has set its overseas release date with a new trailer and poster! The first season of the anime taking on Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yusuke Nomura's original Blue Lock manga series was such a massive hit that it was soon announced that the franchise would be picked up for not only a new season of the TV anime, but a new spin-off movie as well. As the new movie gets closer to its release, fans have gotten to see even more of it all coming together.

Blue Lock: Episode Nagi is a brand new movie all about Seishiro Nagi before he entered the Blue Lock experiment as seen in the first season, and it has been confirmed to release on April 19th next year in theaters across Japan. While an international release date for the new movie has yet to be announced (but is likely considering how popular of an anime this is right now), you can check out the newest trailer for Blue Lock: Episode Nagi in the video above and the newest poster for the upcoming movie below.

What to Know About Blue Lock's First Movie

Blue Lock: Episode Nagi is scheduled to release in Japan on April 19th, 2024, but has yet to confirm its international release plans. Featuring a returning Nobunaga Shimazaki as Seishiro Nagi and Yuma Uchida as Reo Mikage alongside more members of the returning staff and cast, the movie will also introduce fans to the new addition of Subaru Kimura as Ryo Nameoka, a rival to Nagi and Reo. If you wanted to catch up with the anime before the release of the new movie and Season 2, Blue Lock is now streaming on Crunchyroll.

They tease Blue Lock as such, "After a disastrous defeat at the 2018 World Cup, Japan's team struggles to regroup. But what's missing? An absolute Ace Striker, who can guide them to the win. The Japan Football Union is hell-bent on creating a striker who hungers for goals and thirsts for victory, and who can be the decisive instrument in turning around a losing match...and to do so, they've gathered 300 of Japan's best and brightest youth players. Who will emerge to lead the team...and will they be able to out-muscle and out-ego everyone who stands in their way?"

Will you be checking out Blue Lock: Episode Nagi when you get the chance?