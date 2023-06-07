Jay Johnston, Bob's Burgers and Anchorman Actor, Arrested in Connection With U.S. Capitol Riot

Bob's Burgers star Jay Johnston has been charged by the Department of Justice for being involved with the January 6th Capitol Riot. The news comes courtesy of a report from NBC News. The Arrested Development actor was identified on social media shortly after images started pouring out of Washington, D.C. Johnston appeared in court Wednesday and has been charged with felony obstruction of officers during civil disorder, unlawfully entering a building, impeding government business, and disrupting orderly conduct of government business. The Jimmy Pesto actor has already been banned from Bob's Burgers back in 2021.

Without Bob Belcher's nemesis in-tow, the animated comedy forges on. Recently FOX announced that Bob's Burgers, Family Guy and The Simpsons were all renewed for two seasons. That will take their run on broadcast TV all the way into 2025. The family diner comedy has been a mainstay for the channel's animation block. In fact, there was a large-scale motion picture from the Bob's Burgers team last year that premiered to the delight of fans across the country. Seasons 14 and 15 are already inked in stone and the other two programs will quickly follow suit.

The #FBI is still seeking information on people who took part in the violence at the U.S. Capitol on January 6. If you know this individual, visit https://t.co/iL7sD5efWD. Refer to photo 247 in your tip. pic.twitter.com/CetMHzU190 — FBI (@FBI) March 4, 2021

"With this trio of renewals, we celebrate excellence in animation on Fox, our wonderful, long-time partnership with 20th Television and the brilliant creators and incredible voices behind these forever favorites," Michael Thorn, Fox Entertainment's president of scripted programming, wrote in a new statement. "Three-plus decades of 'The Simpsons,' more than two decades of 'Family Guy' and over a decade of 'Bob's Burgers' proves the enduring power of the animation genre on our network and the infinite fan affinity for these outrageously funny comedy classics."

What Is Bob's Burgers?

Bob Belcher is a third-generation restaurateur who runs Bob's Burgers with his loving wife and their three children. Bob believes his burgers speak for themselves and isn't afraid to offer a variety of off-beat creations. Bob's wife, Linda, supports his dream but is becoming sick of the slow times, as the restaurant is constantly in danger of going out of business. Despite the challenges, which include consistent harassment from Linda's ex -- a health inspector -- Bob tries to keep the grill sizzling.

