Bob's Burgers' Newest Episode Finally Explores Its Best Side Character

Bob's Burgers is back airing new episodes this Fall with Season 14 of the series, and the newest episode has finally shed some light on Regular Sized Rudy with his first real focus episode in the series overall. Regular Sized Rudy has been a major part of the extended cast since he was first introduced to the series as Louise Belcher's museum buddy in the Season 3 episode, "Carpe Museum." The appearances since have showed more of his life outside of school with separated parents, and showed him to be a bright and awkward kid with a lot of anxiety.

Each of the episodes he's been a part of have been gems in their own right as Regular Sized Rudy adds a quiet humor to each of the kids' stories, and he's proven to have a dynamic with Louise that no one else in the series has ever really had. This all comes to a head in his own focus episode with Bob's Burgers Season 14, "The Amazing Rudy." Showing off why he loves magic tricks, more of his parents, and how much his connection with Louise ultimately means to him, it's one of the best Bob's Burgers episodes yet.

Bob's Burgers: Regular Sized Rudy Episode Explained

Bob's Burgers Season 14 Episode 2, "The Amazing Rudy" immediately sets itself apart by instead showcasing Rudy's home life with his father. While previous episodes have revealed that Rudy's parents are separated, and he stays with the both of them at regular intervals, this was the first time that an episode dedicated time to showing what that life looks like as he and his father get ready to go out on to dinner with Rudy's mother and her current partner.

We see more of the anxiety that parallels his father's also very anxious personality, and it's a very tough time for Rudy as he and his father meet up with the mother we've never actually seen in the series before. It's a sit down dinner with each of their respective partners as well, so Rudy is super anxious about it (which is only further exacerbated by his father's own nerves). It's then revealed that part of the appeal of magic for Rudy is how it made his parents happy at each of their past dinners like these, but his latest trick doesn't work this time around.

Deciding to run away, Rudy comes across the Belchers and tells them about how he ran away. This leads to a very emotional moment where the weight of everything starts to really break him down, and Louise is there to help support Rudy at this very crucial time. It's a big moment for Rudy as it's his first focus episode, and furthers his connection with Louise in a very heartwarming way. It's a showcase that Bob's Burgers is still hitting very high peaks this far into the series' run, and will likely continue to blow fans away.

What did you think of Bob's Burgers' first Regular Sized Rudy episode?