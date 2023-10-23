Adult Swim Announces Bob’s Burgers Marathon for Halloween

Bob’s Burgers has some of the most beloved Halloween specials among animated sitcoms, and Adult Swim will be hosting a special marathon of these episodes for the spooky Halloween holiday weekend! Bob’s Burgers has kicked off the broadcast of its milestone 14th season with FOX, and one of the big things that fans have come to look for with each season is the Halloween special episode. These Halloween specials focus on different aspects of the Belcher’s lives (often highlighting trick or treating in fun ways), and they’re often thought of as some of the best for a reason.

Adult Swim recently started broadcasting more of Bob’s Burgers back catalog in the last few months with the addition of Season 9 and more, and now they are celebrating all of these episodes in a cool way with a special marathon planned for the Halloween weekend. Kicking off on Saturday, October 28th at 5:00PM on Adult Swim, Bob’s Burgers various Halloween specials will help fans get ready for the spooky weekend in full. Check out the promo for Adult Swim’s Bob’s Burgers Halloween marathon as spotted by @swimpedia on X:

How to Watch Bob’s Burgers

Bob’s Burgers Season 14 is now airing on Sunday evenings on FOX as part of their continuing Animation Domination block at 9:00PM EST. You can catch the episodes streaming with Hulu after they air if you miss the original broadcast (and reruns of the previous seasons on Adult Swim). There has yet to be word if whether or not there will be a Halloween episode for this season as well, but at least fans will get to enjoy this marathon of some of the best episodes as part of Adult Swim’s schedule.

If you wanted to catch up with the first 13 seasons of Bob’s Burgers and The Bob’s Burgers Movie, you can now check them both out now streaming with Hulu too. They tease Bob’s Burgers as such, “Bob runs Bob’s Burgers with the help of his wife and their three kids. Business may be slow, but they never give up hope.” As for The Bob’s Burgers Movie, it’s teased as such, “Based on the Emmy®-winning series, this animated film finds the Belcher family trying to keep their restaurant afloat and solve a mystery.”

