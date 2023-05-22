Bocchi the Rock Movie Announced

Bocchi the Rock might have ended its debut anime run last fun, but the franchise will be coming back as a new Bocchi the Rock movie has been announced! The anime adaptation taking on Aki Hamaji's original Bocchi the Rock! manga was one of the most successful new animated releases of the Fall 2022 anime season overall, and it was such a success that even sales of the manga increased as a result. There were no signs of a potential Bocchi the Rock Season 2 when the anime ended its run, however, but something else is coming our way soon enough.

Bocchi the Rock has announced that a new movie project for the anime is now in the works. This new Bocchi the Rock movie is currently scheduled for a release in Japan some time in Spring 2024, but a concrete release date has yet to be set as of this initial announcement. Serving as a compilation film for everything that happened during the Bocchi the Rock's anime run last Fall, you can check out the announcement teaser for the Bocchi the Rock movie in the video above and first poster below:

How to Watch Bocchi the Rock

If you wanted to check out Bocchi the Rock's TV anime ahead of the new movie, you can now find it streaming with Crunchyroll. They begin to tease the anime as such, "Hitori Gotoh, 'Bocchi-chan,' is a girl who's so introverted and shy around people that she'd always start her conversations with 'Ah...' During her middle school years, she started playing the guitar, wanting to join a band because she thought it could be an opportunity for even someone shy like her to also shine. But because she had no friends, she ended up practicing guitar for six hours every day all by herself."

The synopsis continues with, "After becoming a skilled guitar player, she uploaded videos of herself playing the guitar to the internet under the name 'Guitar Hero' and fantasized about performing at her school's cultural festival concert. But not only could she not find any bandmates, before she knew it, she was in high school and still wasn't able to make a single friend! She was really close to becoming a shut-in, but one day, Nijika Ijichi, the drummer in Kessoku Band, reached out to her. And because of that, her everyday life started to change little by little..."

