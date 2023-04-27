Bocchi the Rock Announces Special Live Event

Bocchi The Rock became a big contender for one of the best new anime to arrive in 2022. While the rocking series has yet to confirm if a second season is on the way, the manga has continued to this day by creator Aki Hamaji. Now, the anime franchise is hyping an upcoming live-action show that will re-create the music from the anime and assemble voice actors and musicians who brought the tale of Bocchi to life.

While Bocchi The Rock Season 2 is still up in the air, the Bocchi The Rock anime series gained quite a fan following thanks to CloverWorks. Following its notable tenure on The Promised Neverland, CloverWorks went on to not only work on this rocking anime but partner with Wit to create the juggernaut that is Spy x Family. The upcoming musical live event is slated to take place on May 21st next month in Japan, with the website of the series dropping new details for Bocchi's unique comeback.

Bocchi The Rock Rocks Out

Bocchi The Rock's Official Website has shared the description for the upcoming musical event that will bring together the creative minds behind this rocking anime, "TV anime "Bocchi the Rock! Live event "Unity Band LIVE-Hoshisei-" will be held. The event will be held on May 21st at Zepp Haneda (TOKYO), and Ikumi Hasegawa, who plays the role of Ikuyo Kita, will serve as the main vocalist, and the band will perform songs from the album "Yuitsuku Band". The cast will be Yoshino Aoyama, Sayumi Suzushiro, Hajime Mizuno, and Ikumi Hasegawa. Along with the lifting of the ban on the event, the visual has also been lifted. Pre-registration for tickets has started, so please apply now."

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out the musical anime, the first season of Bocchi The Rock can be streamed on Crunchyroll. Here is how the streaming service describes the series, "Hitori Gotoh, 'Bocchi-chan,' is a girl who's so introverted and shy around people that she'd always start her conversations with 'Ah...' During her middle school years, she started playing the guitar, wanting to join a band because she thought it could be an opportunity for even someone shy like her to also shine. But because she had no friends, she ended up practicing guitar for six hours every day all by herself."