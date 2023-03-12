Bocchi the Rock Anime Spurs Huge Spike in Manga Sales

Bocchi the Rock!'s anime might have ended its first season last year, but the adaptation has proven to be so popular that the sales of the manga have seen a huge spike as a result. Aki Hamaji's Bocchi the Rock! manga first kicked off its run in the pages of Houbunsha's Manga Time Kirara Max magazine back in 2017, but found a huge new audience thanks to the successful premiere of its official anime adaptation. It might have been one of the admittedly less anticipated new releases of the Fall 2022 anime schedule at first, but it's an entirely different story when that first season came to an end.

Bocchi the Rock's anime proved to be such a huge success for publisher Houbunsha that Bocchi the Rock's manga has become much more popular as a result. Fans are eager for Bocchi the Rock Season 2 to be announced, and are thus seeking out the manga to see what could be coming next for Hitori Goto and the rest of Bocchi the Rock's characters. Fans have supported the manga release so much that the series has now reached two million copies now in print circulation. You can check out the celebratory announcement below:

How to Watch Bocchi the Rock's Anime

If you wanted to check out Bocchi the Rock's anime, you can now find it streaming with Crunchyroll. They begin to tease the anime as such, "Hitori Gotoh, 'Bocchi-chan,' is a girl who's so introverted and shy around people that she'd always start her conversations with 'Ah...' During her middle school years, she started playing the guitar, wanting to join a band because she thought it could be an opportunity for even someone shy like her to also shine. But because she had no friends, she ended up practicing guitar for six hours every day all by herself."

The synopsis continues with, "After becoming a skilled guitar player, she uploaded videos of herself playing the guitar to the internet under the name 'Guitar Hero' and fantasized about performing at her school's cultural festival concert. But not only could she not find any bandmates, before she knew it, she was in high school and still wasn't able to make a single friend! She was really close to becoming a shut-in, but one day, Nijika Ijichi, the drummer in Kessoku Band, reached out to her. And because of that, her everyday life started to change little by little..."

