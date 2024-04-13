Bocchi The Rock's Blu-Ray Proves That Anime Physical Media Isn't Dead

It's a golden age for anime, as many new fans to the medium have the ability to stream their favorite franchises online. Crunchyroll has been a big part of giving anime fans all the series that they could handle for the cost of a subscription, but the streaming service has also made sure to cover the physical media side of the medium. Bocchi The Rock is a fantastic place to highlight the anime field, and luckily, Crunchyroll released a rocking Blu-Ray set for the first season.

The Blu-Ray set contains all the episodes from season one, and luckily, has some extras for fans of the series to give them a closer look at Bocchi The Rock. The set includes individual episode previews and promos for the band itself, along with textless versions of the opening and ending songs for the anime adaptation. Ultimately, the biggest drawback is that the Blu-Ray could have used more extras to further dive into the anime world, perhaps with interviews from the animators and voice actors that bring Bocchi The Rock to life. Still, this new Blu-Ray is a must for anime fans who are looking to check out the feel-good anime and physical media enthusiasts.

(Photo: CloverWorks)

Blu-Ray The Rock

If you want to pick up the Blu-Ray for Bocchi The Rock's first season, you can order it by clicking here. While a second season of the series has yet to be confirmed for "Bocchi-Chan" and her band, the manga hs continued to release new chapters to this day, meaning there is plenty of material for the television series to continue with into the future.

If you haven't had the chance to check out Bocchi The Rock, Crunchyroll has a synopsis for the series that focuses on rocking out rather than fighting for the future of the world, "Hitori Gotoh, 'Bocchi-chan,' is a girl who's so introverted and shy around people that she'd always start her conversations with 'Ah...' During her middle school years, she started playing the guitar, wanting to join a band because she thought it could be an opportunity for even someone shy like her to also shine. But because she had no friends, she ended up practicing guitar for six hours every day all by herself."

The synopsis continues, "After becoming a skilled guitar player, she uploaded videos of herself playing the guitar to the internet under the name 'Guitar Hero' and fantasized about performing at her school's cultural festival concert. But not only could she not find any bandmates, before she knew it, she was in high school and still wasn't able to make a single friend! She was really close to becoming a shut-in, but one day, Nijika Ijichi, the drummer in Kessoku Band, reached out to her. And because of that, her everyday life started to change little by little..."