Bocchi the Rock Movie Poster Released

Bocchi The Rock made a big splash in the anime world in 2022, focusing on a hard-rocking protagonist who found herself in her music. While a second season for the anime adaptation has yet to be confirmed, Hitori Gotoh and her band are set to hit the silver screen this year. To get fans hyped for the upcoming two-movie compilation, a new poster has arrived online that focuses on one of the members of the band doing what they do best.

Bocchi The Rock's anime adaptation has been brought to life by legendary anime studio CloverWorks. Teaming with Wit Studio on Spy x Family, the production house might also be best known for The Promised Neverland, My Dress-Up Darling, Fairy Tail, and Darling in The Franxx to name a few. At present, there's been no word as to whether or not these two movies, Bocchi The Rock! Re and Bocchi The Rock! Re:Re, are headed to North America, but based on the popularity of the franchise, it's a safe bet that they'll one day hit the West.

Bocchi The Rock's New Poster

The first movie in the rocking anime franchise will arrive in Japan this Spring, with the second set to hit in the summer. Bocchi The Rock has found some serious popularity, even going so far as to create real-life guitars modeled after the series. As the manga continues, there are plenty more stories to bring to the anime adaptation.

(Photo: CloverWorks)

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out Bocchi The Rock, you can catch the first season streaming on Crunchyroll. Here's how the streaming service describes the rocking anime, "Hitori Gotoh just wants to be popular, but the thought of interacting with her classmates makes her fall to pieces. Her solution – become a rock legend so cool that people approach her instead! However, while spending all of middle school in her closet shredding on the guitar may have earned her anonymous internet fame, it did nothing for her social skills. Now a high schooler, Hitori's feeling ready to shrivel up and die – when she gets a sudden request to fill in for a band! It's like her wish came true – but does this most anxious of introverts have what it takes to perform in front of a live audience?!"

Via Bocchi The Rock Official Website