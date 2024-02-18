Bocchi the Rock Movie Shares New Poster

Bocchi the Rock! is coming back with a new movie following the end of the anime series, and fans have gotten a new look at the central rock band with a new poster! Bocchi the Rock was a huge hit with fans when the anime taking on Aki Hamaji's original manga series debuted a couple of years ago, so it was no surprise to find out that the anime would be continuing with a new project. This new project turned out to be a set of new feature films recapping everything that went down in the anime's run some time ago.

Bocchi the Rock is returning for two new compilation films titled Bocchi the Rock! Re:, which is coming to Japan later this Spring, and Bocchi the Rock! Re:Re:, which will be hitting theaters later this Summer. While there have yet to be any international release plans announced for the new film just yet, Bocchi the Rock is celebrating the upcoming launch of the first of its new movie with a new poster highlighting the core members of the cast. You can check it out below:

Bocchi the Rock 2024 Movies Revealed

Bocchi the Rock's new movie project will feature events from the first season of the anime, and will have a returning staff and cast. If you wanted to check out the anime in the meantime, you can find it streaming with Crunchyroll. They begin to tease the anime as such, "Hitori Gotoh, 'Bocchi-chan,' is a girl who's so introverted and shy around people that she'd always start her conversations with 'Ah...' During her middle school years, she started playing the guitar, wanting to join a band because she thought it could be an opportunity for even someone shy like her to also shine. But because she had no friends, she ended up practicing guitar for six hours every day all by herself."

The synopsis continues with, "After becoming a skilled guitar player, she uploaded videos of herself playing the guitar to the internet under the name 'Guitar Hero' and fantasized about performing at her school's cultural festival concert. But not only could she not find any bandmates, before she knew it, she was in high school and still wasn't able to make a single friend! She was really close to becoming a shut-in, but one day, Nijika Ijichi, the drummer in Kessoku Band, reached out to her. And because of that, her everyday life started to change little by little..."

