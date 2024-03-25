Bocchi the Rock Movie Shares New Trailer, Poster

Bocchi the Rock is coming to theaters with two new movie projects, and the movie has dropped a new trailer and poster for what to expect from its big comeback! Bocchi the Rock was one of the most successful anime adaptation debuts of 2022, and thus when it ended fans were immediately asking to see it return with a new season. But the anime is coming back in a much different way than expected as rather than a second season of the TV series, the franchise will instead hit theaters with two new movies reliving the best moments from the first season.

Bocchi the Rock will be coming to theaters with two new compilation films showing off the best moments from the anime's first season. Bocchi the Rock! Re:, the first film, has announced it will be releasing on June 7th in Japan, and the second, Bocchi the Rock! Re:Re:, will be releasing in Japan on August 9th. To celebrate the announcement of these release dates for the new films, you can check out the newest trailer for the Bocchi the Rock movies in the video above and newest poster for it below.

What Is Bocchi the Rock?

Unfortunately for fans outside of Japan, it's yet to be announced if either of the Bocchi the Rock films will get an international release as of the time of this writing. If you wanted to check out the anime in the meantime while you wait, you can find it streaming with Crunchyroll. They begin to tease the anime as such, "Hitori Gotoh, 'Bocchi-chan,' is a girl who's so introverted and shy around people that she'd always start her conversations with 'Ah...' During her middle school years, she started playing the guitar, wanting to join a band because she thought it could be an opportunity for even someone shy like her to also shine. But because she had no friends, she ended up practicing guitar for six hours every day all by herself."

The synopsis continues with, "After becoming a skilled guitar player, she uploaded videos of herself playing the guitar to the internet under the name 'Guitar Hero' and fantasized about performing at her school's cultural festival concert. But not only could she not find any bandmates, before she knew it, she was in high school and still wasn't able to make a single friend! She was really close to becoming a shut-in, but one day, Nijika Ijichi, the drummer in Kessoku Band, reached out to her. And because of that, her everyday life started to change little by little..."

