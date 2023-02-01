Bocchi the Rock Video Sales Are Seriously Through the Roof

Not every anime series focuses on world-ending battles or transformations that grant characters new levels of power, and Bocchi The Rock is a perfect example. Joining the likes of Komi Can't Communicate and Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible, the Bocchi focuses on a young introverted girl who begins to find her place thanks to her skills on the guitar. Following the release of its twelfth episode late last year, it would seem that the rocking series is seeing some big numbers when it comes to its recent physical release in Japan.

At present, Bocchi The Rock has yet to confirm if a second season will be on the way following its first season's finale in December of last year but based on the popularity of the franchise, we might just see the guitar-slinging protagonist make a comeback to the stage.

Bocchi The Rock Star

In its first five weeks, the physical release of Bocchi The Rock's first season has sold tens of thousands of Blu-Ray/DVD sets in Japan, proving that there certainly is a market when it comes to following the introverted rock star.

If you haven't had the chance to dive into this comedy series featuring some rocking tunes, the first twelve episodes of Bocchi The Rock are available to stream on Crunchyroll, with the streaming service sharing the official description which reads as such:

"Hitori Gotoh, "Bocchi-chan," is a girl who's so introverted and shy around people that she'd always start her conversations with "Ah..." During her middle school years, she started playing the guitar, wanting to join a band because she thought it could be an opportunity for even someone shy like her to also shine. But because she had no friends, she ended up practicing guitar for six hours every day all by herself. After becoming a skilled guitar player, she uploaded videos of herself playing the guitar to the internet under the name "Guitar Hero" and fantasized about performing at her school's cultural festival concert. But not only could she not find any bandmates, before she knew it, she was in high school and still wasn't able to make a single friend! She was really close to becoming a shut-in, but one day, Nijika Ijichi, the drummer in Kessoku Band, reached out to her. And because of that, her everyday life started to change little by little..."

Via Nakayasee