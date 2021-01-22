Boruto Reveals the Extent of Sasuke's Crippling Injury

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations shocked fans with its previous manga chapter, which ended on the cliffhanger reveal that Momoshiki Otsutsuki has taken possession of Boruto's body. Momoshiki sprung his ambush following the defeat of his rival, Isshiki Otsutsuki, at a moment when Naruto, Boruto, and Sasuke are all battle fatigued and drained of chakra. Before he made his presence known, Momoshiki used the element of surprise to strike a crippling blow against Sasuke. Now, in Boruto manga Chapter 54, we get an official extent of what Sasuke's injuries are, and why they may be critically important to changing the balance of power within Naruto's circle.

WARNING: Boruto Chapter 54 SPOILERS Follow!

Momoshiki/Boruto used a dagger to stab Sasuke in his left eye, which felled Sasuke and left him writhing in pain. In Chapter 54 of Boruto's manga, Momoshiki explains that his goal was nothing less than crippling Sasuke's Space-Time jutsu abilities, which he has successfully accomplished. Naruto, Boruto, Sasuke, and Kawaki had used Space-Time jutsu to travel to another dimension for the battle with Isshiki; Momoshiki's attack effectively cuts off any retreat the Shinobi hope to make, leaving them trapped and at the mercy of Momoshiki.

The Otsutsuki lord proves to be especially sadistic and cruel, revealing his plan to use the traces of Otsutsuki essence in Kawaki as food to transform Isshiki's Ten-Tails beast into the Divine Tree that will suck Earth dry of chakra. Kawaki and Sasuke team-up for tag-team battle against Momoshiki-Boruto, with Sasuke ready to fulfill his vow to kill Boruto if necessary, should Momoshiki's hold get too strong.

It doesn't come to that, though. Sasuke doesn't need a Sharingan to determine that Momoshiki's possession is powered by Boruto's depleted chakra. It takes a lot of fire jutsu attacks and a suicidal act by Kawaki, but Momoshiki is banished back into Boruto's subconscious.

Thanks to Boruto and Kawaki's Otsutsuki powers, the shinobi should have a pathway out of the dimension they're stranded in - that is if they can keep Naruto alive long enough to make the journey.

However, it remains to be seen what this injury to Sasuke's eye means for the "Shadow Hokage" and his unequaled powers. Sasuke's one-of-kind Sharingan and Rinnegan have deep ties to that eye, but at this point in his life, the infamous ninja is probably able to compensate. However, Sasuke seems to be suffering death by a thousand cuts, as his arm was lost battling the Otsutsuki and now he's sacrificed an eye too. By the time he dies, poor Sasuke may be down to hopping on one leg!

Boruto releases new chapters of the manga Free Online. The Anime is currently into the Ao arc from the manga.