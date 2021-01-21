Boruto Cliffhanger Leaves Naruto on Death's Door

✖

Boruto Uzumaki has a lot on his plate given his age, but what else would you expect from Naruto's eldest kid? The boy has taken on some seriously dangerous missions since becoming a ninja, and he is now the vessel for an ancient villain. The manga has teased the danger which will come from Boruto's tie to Momoshiki for some time now. And now, the Hidden Leaf may be without its greatest hero for the time being thanks to a new cliffhanger.

The update came at the end of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations chapter 54. It was there fans caught up with Boruto after a grueling battle between Kawaki and him. Momoshiki was forced back into hiding after Boruto was forced to terrorize his allies. In the end, things seemed well enough, but Sasuke ruined the peace when he cast his eyes on Naruto.

(Photo: Pierrot)

It seems the Seventh Hokage is down for the count, and that is not a good sign. Naruto was knocked out during Boruto's tirade, so you know whatever force which took him is strong. The hero would not pass out that easily when his son's life is on the line, and Sasuke seems worried about his friend at the moment.

Of course, he doesn't even know half the story. Naruto was not very upfront about the cost of the Nine-Tails' new form. Kurama warned his host the form would kill him, and that is still a threat. In fact, fans are worried Naruto might die before Sasuke can even get the group back to the village. And if the hero were to be snuffed out, well - you can just imagine how angry the fandom will be.

What do you make of this tense cliffhanger? Do you think Naruto is really in danger of dying? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.