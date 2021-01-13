Boruto's Anime Introduces Kashin Koji at Last

✖

Manga fans of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations already know the origin of the mysterious member of the Kara Organization, who appears to hold a number of abilities that are close to a certain ninja of the Hidden Leaf, who goes by the name of Kashin Koji, who has just made landfall in the anime of the Shonen franchise. With the latest episode of the anime, Kara has been trimming the fat following the members of Victor and Deepa not living up to their teammates' expectations, proving that the nefarious collective will tolerate anything that they see as "weakness".

Warning! If you have yet to see Episode 181 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, you may want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into some serious spoiler territory!

Following Victor and Deepa's defeat at the hands of the ninja of Konoha, the Kara Organization gathers in order to assess what is wrong and lean towards "trimming the fat" of their organization. As Kashin approaches Victor following the meeting, he burns the elderly member of the group for his "weakness" and his inability to get the job done using a flame jutsu that encompasses the rogue ninja.

Kashin's introduction is a long time coming for many fans, who have been waiting for over one hundred episodes of the anime series to see the Kara Organization threaten the Hidden Leaf Village in full. Koji happens to be one of the biggest members of Kara, even though he might not be the most powerful, thanks in part to some similarities he holds to the mentor of Naruto, Jiraiya. Of course, the ties between the deceased "Pervy Sage" and this new villain have already been revealed in the pages of the manga, but anime fans are still in for a major treat as the anime series continues to try to play catch up with the printed adventures of Boruto!

"The Vessel Arc" was revealed during the latest Jump Festa, giving us a look into not only the full arrival of Kara but the long-awaited arrival of Kawaki, the young member of the villainous organization that will have big ramifications for the Hidden Leaf and the trio that make up Team 7.

What did you think of Kashin Koji's terrifying introduction? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Hidden Leaf Village of Konoha!