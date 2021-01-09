Boruto Shares First Look at Next Opening and Ending

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has shared the first look at its next opening and ending theme sequences! The Boruto anime will soon be coming back from its brief break for the holiday season, and with its return will usher in a whole new era of the anime that fans have been looking forward to seeing in action for quite some time. 2021 will see the start of the Vessel arc, which not only will introduce Kawaki to the anime but all of the remaining Kara members that we have yet to see in the series.

With this new era comes a brand new opening and ending theme sequence premiering with Episode 181 of the series on January 10th. These new opening and ending sequences mark the 15th in the anime overall, and the official Twitter account for the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime series offered a first look at how these new sequences will play out with new preview images. You can check them out below:

The next opening theme for the anime series is titled "Baku" as performed by Ikimono-gatari, and the first two images of the preview tease an action-packed makeover for the opening that sees Boruto and Kawaki doing battle with a few unlocked powers that will be explored throughout the events of the Vessel arc. The next ending theme is titled "Answers" as performed by mol-74, and the two images tease it'll be another ending full of unique imagery as seen in the series' past.

