Naruto Fans Spot Major Shippuden Easter Eggs in Newest Boruto Opening

Naruto fans spotted some major Naruto: Shippuden Easter Eggs in the newest opening theme sequence for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations! The anime has finally begun adapting the massive Kawaki saga from the manga release of the series with the Vessel arc, and with the start of this new arc came a new set of opening and ending themes. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' openings have made a point of referencing some of the more notable opening theme sequences of the franchise's past, and the newest follows in that trend with even more Easter Eggs that eagle-eyed fans have spotted.

Just as how the seventh opening theme sequence included some sneaky shout outs to one of the openings from Naruto: Shippuden, the eight opening theme also includes some notable shots that should look fairly familiar to those who watched through Naruto: Shippuden several years ago. @Abdul_S17 on Twitter collected all of the references in one place, and you can check them out below:

Boruto OP7 Boruto OP8

(Sambomaster) (Ikimonogakari)

Not only does Boruto's newest episode give some major first looks and hints as to what's to come in the future of the anime's Vessel arc, but there are some notable callbacks to the past as the full line-up of Kara here is compared to the Akatsuki. While fans have made that connection themselves in the past, it's another to see the anime making this connection for us in a more thematic way.

The same goes for Team 7's line-up as the newest opening is a small hint that the fights and situations will be getting a lot more intense over the course of this new arc. Although he has yet to make an appearance in the anime officially, this keen focus on major newbie Kawaki also further indicates just how important he's going to be for the sequel series much before the flash forward seen at the beginning of the series. But that will unfold over the coming episodes.

But what do you think of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' newest opening theme sequence? Where does it rank among your favorites in the anime overall? Curious to see how the anime tackles the rest of the Vessel arc? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!