Boruto Confirms Kara Arc Start Date

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has confirmed it will be returning from its COVID-19 hiatus with new episodes next month, and it has also thankfully confirmed the start of the anime's next huge arc as well. The latest episode of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine has confirmed that Boruto: Naruto Next Generations will be returning with new episodes beginning on July 5th in Japan. The new episodes will kick in with the previously scheduled Episode 155, which was originally slated to air in May back before the series was put on hold due to the complications of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Confirming earlier reports stating that Boruto: Naruto Next Generations would begin adapting the Kara saga of the manga next (which was the major rumor far before the COVID-19 hiatus), the latest issue of Weekly Shonen Jump magazine also confirmed that the Kara Actuation arc (or the Kara Begins arc, depending on translation) will start with Episode 157 of the series airing on July 19th.

Unfortunately, very little is known about the anime's take on the arc especially considering that it will not only take materials from Ukyo Kodachi and Mikio Ikemoto's original manga version of the events but inject new material for the anime as well. Fans of the original will note that the introduction of Kara to the series will be taking place before another prominent arc of the series, Ao.

(Photo: TV Tokyo)

There's a chance that this Kara Actuation arc will blend some of the material from the Ao arc and the Kawaki saga together, and at the very least the voices behind the anime's version of Kara are coming together as well. It has been confirmed that Kenjiro Tsuda will provide the voice of Jigen, Cho will be voicing Victor, and Tetsuya Kakihara will be performing for an anime original member of Kara, Deepa.

Regardless of theories, we'll be seeing how everything shakes out for ourselves as the next big anime arc for Boruto will kick off in just a matter of weeks from now. Are you excited for Boruto's anime to make its return after this two month delay? What are you hoping to see with the Kara Actuation arc of the anime? How have you been liking the anime adaptation of the series so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

via ANN

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.