Naruto: Boruto's True Identity Has Finally Been Figured Out

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex is now working its way through its new sequel series, and the newest chapter of the series is one step closer to helping Boruto Uzumaki even more as another key person has figured out his true identity as Naruto Uzumaki's real son! Boruto: Two Blue Vortex picks up three years after Kawaki used Eida's power to get the rest of the Hidden Leaf Village to believe that he was actually Naruto's son, and Boruto had killed Naruto. But with the previous chapter revealing how Amado had been suspicious of some things around him, that suspicion has caught on.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex sees Boruto returning to the Hidden Leaf Village to tell Sarada and Sumire about everything he's learned about the changes to the Ten Tails (as they started to evolve into new creatures) and told them about Sasuke's current fate. It was here that he was privately contacted by Shikamaru himself, and it seems that Shikamaru has also pieced together that Boruto is Naruto's true son and someone has tampered with his memories. Bringing it all one step closer to fixing Boruto's current jam.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Naruto: Boruto's True Identity Revealed

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 6 sees Shikamaru connecting with Boruto through Ino's jutsu (so there's another person who overhears their conversation) and Shikamaru reveals that he wants to help Boruto but his current position as the interim Hokage means he can't put himself too out there. It's here he figures out that Boruto is likely Boruto Uzumaki. When Amado started talking about the possibility of fabricated memories, Shikamaru started to wonder about his own.

It's a theory he doesn't completely gel with just yet, but he notes that it starts to make more sense when he swaps Boruto and Kawaki's places in his mind. Boruto doesn't get to confirm or deny this theory before the chapter comes to an end as Mitsuki is fast on his tail, but now it's sparked a whole new potential ally as Shikamaru seems to now be on the path to figure out what's happened to his memories and thus figure out what Kawaki did.

How do you feel about Shikamaru figuring out Boruto's true identity? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!