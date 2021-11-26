Boruto Has Fans on Edge Over Shikamaru’s New Mission

Shikamaru has proven himself as one of the most intelligent ninjas of the Hidden Leaf Village throughout all three series that fall under the banner of Naruto, becoming the first member of the first generation of the anime franchise to become a Chunin during the Exams, and with the shadow-wielding ninja the right-hand man of the Seventh, fans are worried about his latest mission. As Boruto and Kawaki are battling against the nefarious Code, the new leader of the Kara Organization, the rest of Konoha is debating how the handle the deadly situation that is taking place.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations’ manga, Chapter 64, you might want to turn back now as we’ll be diving into spoiler territory.

Since the battle with Jigen, Naruto has been at a disadvantage as Kurama died as a result of the Baryon Mode that the Seventh Hokage needed to employ to take on the head of the Kara Organization. No longer having the power of the Nine-Tailed Fox at his disposal, Shikamaru has decided to join Naruto as backup as they prepare to engage Code alongside Boruto and Kawaki. Luckily for Konoha, Naruto still has an ace up his sleeve in Sage Mode, the transformation that he learned while studying under Jiraiya and learning more about his own inner abilities.

While Shikamaru certainly is no slouch in the power department, with his mastery of shadow manipulation allowing him to control the movements of opponents, he might not be ready for the frontlines when it comes to the powers of the likes of Code, Boruto, and Kawaki. Shikamaru reveals his intentions of joining the fray alongside Naruto to the Seventh himself:

“No one’s thinking about trying to stop you. I’m going with you. Since, unfortunately, Sasuke isn’t back from tracking Code yet, and Sai is on Amado guard duty. I know. It’ll be dangerous. I don’t want to argue with you. Just be grateful we’re not stopping you. We’ll head out as soon as Boruto’s located.”

Do you think Shikamaru's days are numbered? Who do you think will perish as a result of the battle against the Kara Organization?