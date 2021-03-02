Boruto Reveals Details for Next Ending Theme

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has revealed the details for its next big ending theme! The anime series is currently making its way through the original Vessel arc combining elements from the original manga run with new material exclusive to the anime, and fans have already begun to see that in action now that the first real fight of the arc has ended. The series is now gearing up for the next phase of the Kawaki saga now that it's fully introduced Kawaki to the anime series, and it seems the anime will be changing some things up to reflect this.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has revealed in the newest issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine that halca (who has provided themes for series such as Kaguya-sama: Love is War and We Never Learn: BOKUBEN) will be performing the next ending theme for the series. While there has yet to be a name for the single revealed just yet, it has been confirmed that it will be making its debut with the anime this April.

(Photo: Pierrot)

This marks the sixteenth ending for the series thus far, and it seems that the opening theme sequence will be sticking around for a bit longer too. This makes sense considering that the Kawaki saga is just really kicking off in full, and in April will likely begin the fierce slate of battles with the members of Kara following Kashin Koji's violent introductions to Boruto and Team 7.

The Vessel arc has officially brought Kawaki fully to the anime with the newest episode of the series, and now that he's been officially welcomed to the anime the real heart of his saga will now begin. Kawaki's the one character fans of the manga have been waiting to see in the anime adaptation for quite some time, and the series is only scratching the surface of what his introduction to the anime really means. This also includes the further expansion of the mysterious Karma transformation, and even tougher battles to come.

The ending theme sequences often offer a nice respite from the intensity of any given episode, so maybe this next one will do that as well?