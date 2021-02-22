Boruto Welcomes a Shocking New Rasengan User

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has welcomed a shocking new Rasengan user with the newest episode of the series! The anime has reached a new climax of its Vessel arc as Boruto and Team 7 have successfully defeated Ao in the first real bout of the arc. But before Ao and Boruto could speak further, Kara member Kashin Koji appeared in front of them as he was clearly aiming to kill them all. Fans have been introduced to the Kara member through brutal means thus far, so we are fully aware of the danger he poses already.

But that was nowhere near all as the previous cliffhanger also teased a strange toad based summoning jutsu like Jiraiya once had. Now things have gotten even more curious as he fights against Konohamaru in the newest episode of the series and it's shockingly revealed that he can also use the Rasengan. With this technique being exclusive to very few individuals within the wider Uzumaki family through Jiraiya himself, this raises so many questions.

Episode 187 of the series picks up from the cliffhanger and revealed that Kashin Koji indeed was able to summon a giant toad with his jutsu. Thanks to some quick thinking from Ao, however, Boruto was saved from this attack. Kashin Koji was about to make his move on Boruto and the others, but Konohamaru quickly jumped in to protect them. Koji, however, was far too strong and quick for the Konohamaru has been weakened through the fight with Ao.

Konohamaru then unleashes a Rasengan, but Koji laughs and surprisingly builds one up of his own. The two of them clash, and it appears as they are of equal strength as they cancel each out and push back the both of them with the resulting explosion. This just adds more fuel to the fire of Kashin Koji's greater identity (one mystery that the manga has indeed solved, if you're curious), and his role in the story as a member of Kara.

But what do you think? How did you feel seeing Kashin Koji use a Rasengan? How are you liking Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime's version of the Kara threat so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!