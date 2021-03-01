Boruto Reveals Kawaki's Explosive Awakening

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations revealed Kawaki's explosive awakening with the newest episode of the series! With the anime's original Vessel arc now rounding out the first real fight of the saga, the cliffhanger for the previous episode teased that we would finally get to see Kawaki in full action in the anime after literal years of waiting for him to make his big debut. With such a massively anticipated debut, the anime has quite a lot on its hands to make sure that Kawaki's full introduction to anime fans goes off without a hitch.

This was put to the test with Episode 188 of the series as Kawaki has fully been brought into the events of the anime. After Boruto and the rest of Team 7 found Kawaki lying in a crater with the previous episode (and Boruto quickly realized that he had the same mark as this mysterious young man), Kawaki finally wakes up and explodes with an unforeseen kind of dark chakra.

Episode 188 of the series took a step back from the previous cliffhanger to fill in some of the blanks of Kawaki's past. In some original content made for the anime exclusively, Kawaki is revealed to be a young boy who's been experimented on by Kara for quite a long time before Boruto and the others eventually meet him in the newest episode. Then we begin to see the fruits of these experiments.

Not only is his latent power inherently troublesome considering how he could barely control his explosion upon waking back up, but there's a strange twist with him as well as he tells Boruto and the others to get back before they are caught in the explosion. Then again, he's got a fuller use of Karma that Boruto does not have just yet so this could be the root of this explosion. With Kawaki's full introduction to the anime, all of these questions and more will be answered in due time.

But what do you think? How did you like Kawaki's full awakening in the newest episode? How are you liking Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' Vessel arc so far? What are you hoping to see in future episodes? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!