Watch: Boruto Debuts New Ending Theme

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has debuted a new ending theme with its newest episode! Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is currently making its way through its original anime arc, Kara Actuation, as Boruto and the rest of Team 7 try and figure out how to defeat the powerful members of Kara, and the current opening theme for the series teases many of those fights still to come. But the ending themes do not follow the same pattern, and usually contain their own visual and musical flair compiling a theme completely separated from the events of the actual series.

While this is true, it also means that the team behind the anime can experiment more with each new ending theme as well. This is especially true with the newest ending theme debuting with Episode 168 of the series that features a gorgeous look at the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations roster as a whole. Serving as the fourteenth ending theme for the anime overall, the newest ending is titled "Central" as performed by Ami Sakaguchi. You can check it out below as shared by Viz Media's official Twitter account:

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is currently gearing up Boruto and Sarada for their next big clash against Kara as they are now training to make themselves stronger following their defeat at the hands of Deepa. Sarada sought out her father in the attempt to learn the Chidori and make her Sharingan stronger, and Boruto sought out Kakashi in order to get a better understanding of his Rasengan and potentially make it stronger.

With the opening theme preparing to adapt more of the events of the manga soon, Boruto and Sarada will be needing to get much stronger if they are going to stand a chance not only against Deepa but the other members of Kara that we have yet to officially meet in the anime.

What did you think of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' newest ending theme? Did you spot anything in particular that could pop up in the anime? Where does it rank among your favorite endings for the anime so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!