Boruto Unleashes Himawari’s Byakugan in Latest Episode

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is in the final phase of its Shukaku focused arc, and after being safely escorted to the Hidden Leaf Village by Boruto and Shinki in order to avoid capture from Urashiki, Shukaku is now spending his time with the Uzumaki family. Not only has this resulted in a cute new form for the fearsome One-Tailed Beast, but this has bred an adorable bond between Shukaku and Naruto’s daughter Himawari. And when Shukaku is put in danger, Himawari jumps into action.

Teasing her powerful version of the Byakugan in previous episodes, Episode 126 of the series sees Himawari tap into this power once more in order to save Shukaku from being smashed in a junk crusher and then frees him in an impressive fashion.

Episode 126 of the series sees Shukaku accompany the Uzumaki family for an outing. During this time, Himawari grows closer with the beast. But he has his own motivation as he’s trying to get over the embarrassment of his loss to Urashiki by trying to embarrass Kurama in some way. After hearing that Himawari once activated her Byakugan and knocked out both Naruto and Kurama, he tried to get her to do this again.

Himawari reveals that she doesn’t remember the incident, but soon she taps into that power once more. When Shukaku’s kettle is soon mistaken for trash, Himawari activates her Byakugan and scans the junk pile to find where he’s buried. She locates him and locks on before dashing forward and pushing him out of the pile by using a palm technique (much like her mother) and jumps into the sky to grab the now falling Shukaku.

Suddenly snapping out of it, it’s soon made clear that she subconsciously tapped into that power and has no memory of it much like she did against her father years before. But it’s also clear that now that she’s a bit older, her Byakugan is much more powerful than before. This might seem like a small detail now, but it’s setting up a big reveal for later.

As the series gets closer to its eventual time jump introduced at the very beginning of the series, fans just might see what kind of power Himawari has given that she’s also the progeny of both Hinata and Naruto. We’ve seen just how strong and skilled Boruto is at a young age given who his parents are, and Himawari seems to be on the same path.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.