Boruto Revisits One of the Great Ninja War's Most Emotional Scenes

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations revisited one of the Fourth Great Ninja War's most emotional scenes in the newest episode of the series. The newest episode of the series took the first steps into the Vessel arc of the series which will pull in enemies and situations from the manga release of the series while injecting new material exclusive to the anime's version of the story. This began with Ao's re-introduction to the anime franchise, and with this return also came flooding back all of the memories of the Fourth Great Ninja War in the original series.

Episode 178 of the series explores how the Hidden Leaf Village is still feeling the impact of the war from years ago, and Shikamaru and Ino are shown to be feeling the roughest impact as they both lost their fathers in one of the biggest moments in the war. Upon reuniting with Ao, who was the only one to survive the attack their fathers were involved in, the series revealed a new heartbreaking moment.

Seeing shikamaru and Ino cry!? I was not ready for this moment. The OST’s and the flashbacks made it so much more heartbreaking to watch. pic.twitter.com/GZIom092tH — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) December 13, 2020

In the episode, Shikamaru reveals to Ino that he's always had a nagging feeling that their fathers passed down a plan to defeat the Ten-Tails without really believing in them. He had wondered whether or not his father truly believed they could pull it off, and decided to use his reunion with Ao to finally ask the burning question. But as Ao reveals, their fathers had nothing but true faith in their children.

The flashback sees Ao asking Shikaku and Inoichi the same question as to whether or not they believed their children could defeat the Ten Tails and Shikaku revealed that he had nothing but faith. This answer moved Shikamaru and Ino to tears as the two of them finally got some much needed closure for something that has been bothering them for their entire adult lives.

With this episode now closing the book on the past, now they can all look forward and ready themselves to someday pass on the same kind of faith to their own children in the face of an overwhelming threat.