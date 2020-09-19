Naruto Sees Boruto Discover the Key to Defeating Isshiki

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has officially kicked off the fight between Naruto, Sasuke, and Boruto against Isshiki Otsutsuki, and the newest chapter of the series revealed the key to defeating the Otsutsuki. Isshiki Otsutsuki has been on a tear in the recent run of chapters in the series since Jigen was killed and Isshiki was forced to use his body. Heading to Konoha in search of Kawaki as a replacement Karma host, he had been met at the gates by Naruto and Sasuke before Boruto had whisked them all away with his own Karma power.

Chapter 50 picks up immediately after this as Boruto had been put in Isshiki's crosshairs due to his quick thinking. By using his Karma power, Isshiki not only grew more curious about how far Boruto had progressed with his seal (and the power he holds), but also created a major weakness for himself in the process. For some reason, he can't kill Boruto.

Boruto reveals that he used his Karma to whisk them all away to a new dimension, and thus Isshiki grew curious about how far Boruto had come with his abilities. Naruto and Sasuke then try their best to keep Boruto away from the Otsutsuki, but Boruto then pushes himself back into the mix when Isshiki is about to kill Sasuke. Boruto jumps in front of Isshiki, and Isshiki stops his attack.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Boruto notices that Isshiki stops his attack, and is even able to get Sasuke away from his clutches. Asking why Isshiki would hesitate at the chance to kill the both of them at once, Boruto confidently figures out that Isshiki can't kill him. This angers Isshiki as the chapter comes to a close, so we'll soon discover whether or not he was right about this one.

One of the major questions from here on out is whether or not Isshiki can't kill Boruto, or won't. This is a major distinction as one could be cause by the program in the Karma seal potentially keeping the Otsutsuki from harming one another, or it could be that Isshiki won't kill Boruto because he's nearly become an Otsutsuki himself in due time.

What do you think? Will Boruto be able to exploit this in order to buy Naruto and Sasuke time to defeat Isshiki Otsutsuki? Will Boruto hold the key to defeating Isshiki in a later fight? How will Kawaki play into this fight? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!