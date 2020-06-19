Boruto Reveals Isshiki Otsutsuki's True Form

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations continues dropping some world-changing chapters of the manga, and Boruto chapter 47 was no exception. Kara Organization defector Amado continued to leak critical information about the true nature of the Otsutsuki Clan, which has been revealed as a nearly immortal alien race, capable of cheating death through an elaborate form of resurrection. That resurrection threatens to turn Boruto and his new ally Kawaki into vessels for Otsutsuki takeover - but Amado has other plans. Through an elaborate ambush, Amado and his Kara teammate Koji Kashin force Kara's leader Jigen to finally manifest his true form: Isshiki Otsutsuki! (SPOILERS FOLLOW!)

In his full form, Isshiki Otsutsuki looks very much in line with the rest of his clan, thematically, albeit much more demonic/alien in look, with much less feudal-era "flare" than Kaguya or Momoshiki Otsutsuki.

In this same chapter we also learn more about Isshiki's unique new jutsu ability (including its official name): The Sukunahikona. The power lets Isshiki shrink almost any non-living thing to miniature level and then restore it to full size, at his whim. During his fight with Naruto and Sasuke as "Jigen," Isshiki demonstrated just how devastating the Sukunahikona technique is in battle, as he could hit his opponents with something like a toothpick, and then expand it into an impaling spike.

In his full Isshiki form, the technique is even more powerful - as poor Koji Kashin finds out for himself! Isshiki can shrink multiple object with a look - and the Sharingan in his right eye is a style we haven't really seen before (which makes sense, since he's using a new jutsu). The way Amado tells it, Isshiki is one of the most unstoppable forces in the Otsutsuki clan, and now he's been unleashed in on Hidden Leaf and its shinobi!

Even with this new reveal, there are still some important mysteries surrounding Isshiki Otsutsuki. In Boruto's Kara Arc we also learned the athat Otsutsuki actually work in pairs; Isshiki was the partner of Kaguya Otsutsuki, and we still don't have a firm idea of why Kaguya and Isshiki's views on what to do wiht Earth diverged, and led to their feud - or what these resurrection reveals may mean for Kaguya's return.

We also don't what other power Isshiki may manifes, or how Boruto's Karma mark as Momoshiki Otsutsuki's vessel means when he and Isshiki eventually come face-to-face.

All we do know for sure: Boruto's manga has never been more exciting!

